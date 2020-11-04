Further drop in number of active cases in Coimbatore district

04 November 2020 23:48 IST

Coimbatore district on Wednesday witnessed further drop in the number of COVID-19 active cases. The district reported 220 new cases.

As per the details shared by the Health Department, 1,040 COVID-19 patients from the district were under institutional care on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the district had 1,064 patients.

The department said that 240 persons from the district recovered from the disease and got discharged from treatment centres and COVID-19 Care Centres on Wednesday.

Coimbatore district's death toll increased to 568 with the death of four patients on Monday and Tuesday.

Tiruppur district's number of active cases stood at 1,039 on Wednesday with the addition of 122 new cases. While 106 persons from Tiruppur district returned to their homes after recovering from the disease, one patient died on Monday, said the department.

Erode district reported 110 new cases taking the tally to 10,670. While 70 persons were discharged, 804 persons continue to be under treatment. Three persons died, raising the toll in the district to 130.

Salem reported 103 new cases taking the district’s tally to 27,721. While 125 persons were discharged, 1,223 continued to be under treatment. One person died, raising the toll in the district to 422.

Namakkal district reported 54 cases taking the tally to 9,320. As many as 86 persons were discharged, while 447 persons continued to be under treatment.

Krishnagiri recorded 45 new cases, with three persons discharged after treatment. The district has a total of 274 people currently under treatment. A total of 6,690 cases of infection were registered since March, besides 106 deaths.

Dharmapuri recorded 27 new cases and six persons were discharged after treatment. The district has 180 current cases. A total of 5,688 cases of infection were reported, besides 49 deaths, so far.

In the Nilgiris, 25 people tested positive. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in stands at 6,800. The death toll in the district was 39. The district administration said that 282 people are undergoing treatment.