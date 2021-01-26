Further drop in egg price in Namakkal

Namakkal

26 January 2021 00:30 IST

The farm gate price of egg has dropped to ₹ 3.80, lowest in the recent times

The farm gate price of egg has dropped to ₹ 3.80, lowest in the recent times, following the bird flu scare in various parts of the country.

The Namakkal chapter of National Egg Coordination Committee has fixed the farm gate price at ₹ 380 for 100 eggs. On January 23, the price of an egg was ₹4.05.

The farm gate price for 100 eggs was ₹ 485 in the start of the month and it gradually reduced following reports on bird flu.

Advertising

Advertising

On January 21, the farm gate price was ₹ 425, and two days later it was ₹ 405.

NECC authorities here said that the bird flu scare and the resultant reduction in consumption of eggs in some north Indian States had affected the egg price. Chairman of NECC Namakkal P.Selvaraj said, “certain States in north India have restricted sale of poultry products due to bird flu scare and it has affected the prices. After transportation and other charges, a poultry farmer may only get ₹ 3.20 per egg.”

He added that the rates were expected to improve in the upcoming weeks.

Vangili Subramanian, president, Tamil Nadu Egg Marketing Society, said that with Thai Poosam round the corner, the consumption has reduced in the State as well.

Officials from the Animal Husbandry Department said that all farms in the district have been advised to adopt biosafety measures to prevent spread of bird flu .