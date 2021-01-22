Furniture warehouse gutted near Vadavalli

COIMBATORE

22 January 2021 04:44 IST

A warehouse of a furniture company near Vadavalli was gutted on Thursday. Fire and Rescue Services said the blaze at the warehouse at Lakshmi Nagar on Thondamuthur Road occurred around 12.45 p.m.

Raw materials

According to Assistant District Fire Officer D. Alagarsamy, the warehouse belonging to R. Mohan was stocked with raw materials used for manufacturing furniture.

District Fire Officer R. Jegadheesh coordinated the efforts to put out the fire. A fire tender each from Coimbatore south, north, Thondamuthur and Ganapathy fire stations were used. The flames were completely extinguished by 3 p.m.

No injuries

According to officials, no one was injured in the fire. Efforts were on to ascertain the cause of the fire and the value of raw materials damaged.