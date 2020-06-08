Furniture in exam halls to be disinfected twice a day

A teacher gives instructions to Class X students at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Kottai, Salem, on Monday.

Coimbatore

08 June 2020 22:35 IST

Bus facilities to be arranged for teachers and students

To ensure the safety of students and teachers during the Class X public examinations, all furniture including desks, tables and seats will be disinfected before and after the examinations at all the examination centres, District Collector K. Rajamani said on Monday.

He issued a set of COVID-19 preventive measures undertaken for the examinations. While hall tickets have been issued to Class X students, Class XII students, who were unable to attend the examinations in March, shall use their previously issued hall tickets.

Bus facilities will be arranged for both teachers and students for attending the examinations and all government and private hostels will be open for Class X, XI and XII students from June 11 in the district, Mr. Rajamani said.

A team of five coordinators are available at Coimbatore Chief Educational Office to clarify the doubts of the students regarding any aspect of the examinations. The students may contact: 9894863972, 9080875781, 9486618858, 9894731320 and 8838089283.