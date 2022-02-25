Fungal infection affects mango flowers in Krishnagiri

Mango growers of Krishnagiri are protesting the alleged hands-off approach by the Horticulture Department, as the fungal infection is ravaging the annual crop in the highest mango producing district of the State.

Mango growers arrived at the Collectorate on Friday with samples of infected mango flowers to make their point.

This is the third consecutive year of infection seen by the mango growers here. While in the earlier years, the crop was hit by drought, this season despite the good rainfall, mango flowers that had flowered well are slowly being destroyed by a fungal disease, says K.M. Soundararajan, organiser, Anaithu Maa Vivasayigalin Orunginaippu, an association of mango growers of the district.

“Last summer, growers faced a production loss of up to 75%. This year, it looks like we will barely manage 10% of production due to the disease,” he says.

Mid-December, the mango trees start flowering for the annual crop. By mid-February, trees are fully flowered and by April-May, the fruits are ready for harvest. However, like last season, the flowers are dying out, cutting down the total produce.

“We have given petitions to the administration and even to the Chief Minister. But, nothing has happened. We wanted guidance and advice from the Horticulture Department on how to prevent infection. Currently, it is left to private fertilizer dealers to give us advice and farmers are clinging on to any information that comes along,” says Mr. Soundararajan.

The disease has hurt farmers, who toil to see the annual crop that produces fruits for summer consumption. “We spend ₹40,000 per acre, and when there is a production loss, ideally the price should offset the loss. But that is undercut by the pulp industry that refuses remunerative prices.” According to the farmers, the crop has been completely washed out with less than 10% of production anticipated.

Mango growers have for many years alleged cartelisation by mango pulp industry in Krishnagiri.

On the one hand, there is the crop loss due to disease. And on the other, there is the abysmal price given by the pulp industry to mango growers, says Mr. Soundararajan. The district has a flourishing mango pulp industry that caters to both the export and the domestic market.

Last year, the farmers were given ₹7/kg, while we demanded ₹20/kg. The industry sourced mangoes from Andhra Pradesh saying the produce was bad here, says Mr. Soundararajan.

The famers have blamed the Horticulture Department for the current crisis. “Horticulture Department is lax. No training, no guidance was given, no orientation on the use of fertilizer and remedies to prevent the disease,” says Mr. Soundararajan.

Last summer, in a tripartite meeting between the administration, growers and the pulp industry, the growers underlined the need for guidance from the department and also demanded compensation for crop loss.

Unlike other crops, this is an annual crop and so much needs to be done by the government for this crop, says the association of mango farmers.