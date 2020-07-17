Funds will be allotted for land acquisition for ring road project: CM

SALEM

17 July 2020 22:57 IST

Funds will be allocated for acquiring land for Jalagandapuram ring road project soon, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said here on Friday.

Inaugurating the newly constructed building for Edappadi Municipality at ₹ 5 crore. Mr. Palaniswami said administrative sanction had been given to construct compound wall and improve other infrastructure at the building at ₹ 3.25 crore.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated a bridge built at ₹ 2.42 crore across Sarabanga river in Vellalapuram panchayat.

Advertising

Advertising

He also laid the foundation for the construction of 42 classrooms, four laboratories, 21 toilet blocks, compound walls for three schools and drinking water facilities at eight higher secondary and high schools. The works would be carried out at ₹11.54 crore.

He also laid the stone for expansion of five combined water schemes at ₹17.30 crore.