Funds sought to upgrade poultry disease diagnostic lab

The Livestock Agri Farmer Trade Association has requested the State government to allocate funds in the revised budget to upgrade the Poultry Disease Diagnostic Surveillance Laboratory here to biosafety level 3 standards to conduct tests for avian influenza.

P.V. Senthil, general secretary of the organisation, in his demand submission during consultations for revised State budget has requested the government to take necessary permission from the Centre and set up a biosafety level 3 Poultry Disease Diagnostic Surveillance Laboratory here.

Dr. Senthil said that poultry farmers here have been sending serum and swab samples once in 21 days to Bhopal for avian influenza tests and this has been affecting poultry farmers in the region.

The association said that though there are two laboratories in the district, one at the Veterinary University and one at Andalur Gate, they are not of BSL 3 standards.

The association said that the upgradation of the laboratory would greatly help poultry farmers here.

The organisation also demanded measures to declare Namakkal as Bird flu disease-free zone as it would improve exports from the region.