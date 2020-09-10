Funds requested from university for conduct of university exams

The University will do all this is possible for safe conduct of examination, says VC

A Senate member of the Bharathiar University and president of Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers’ Association (TNGCTA), Ooty unit, has written to he Vice-Chancellor of the university requesting funds for the safe conduct of university exams during the pandemic.

R. Sanil, the senate member and an associate professor at the Government Arts College in Udhagamandalam, said,

“during the examination, the entire section of society will be represented in the college, and maintenance of proper sanitation facilities are a must. The colleges are acting only as centres for the conduct of university examinations, and the university is conducting examinations in non-autonomous aided/self-financing/government colleges.”

In a letter to the VC, he said that for the conduct of the examinations, the university is collecting exam fees from the students, and as exams for first and second year students have been cancelled, the funds collected would be more than sufficient for setting up proper facilities for the exams to be safely conducted.

When contacted by The Hindu, Dr. Sanil said that the issue had been raised by the college principals in the meeting with the VC and university registrar but added that the respective colleges were asked to approach the local administration with a request for funds.

He has requested the university authorities to sanction an amount of ₹ 20 per student per examination to properly sanitise the exam centers, clean the rooms and also set up separate halls for students who are unwell and who would need to be separated from their peers. Dr. Sanil has said that there could be well over 200 students taking the examinations in each college and said that if proper steps are not taken to maintain these facilities, there were increased chances of COVID-19 spreading among the students attending the exams.

Bharathiar University Vice Chancellor P. Kaliraj said availability of funds should not be a problem, as sought by Mr. Sanil. “The University will do all this is possible for safe conduct of examination.”