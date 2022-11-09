Funds for road works in the city to be released before March 2023, says Minister Senthilbalaji

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
November 09, 2022 18:41 IST

The previous AIADMK government in the State took up only showy works and failed to develop the basic infrastructure needs of Coimbatore city, alleged Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthilbalaji here on Wednesday.

Countering the criticism made by AIADMK presidium chairman M. Tamil Magan Hussain, that the works started by the previous government were shelved here, the Minister said the State government had earmarked ₹211 crore for laying roads and to take up repairs works across the city.

The government released ₹26 crore in the first phase and works had started. The remaining funds would be released before March 2023, he said.

“These roads should have been laid by the previous government. But, they failed to do so. During the previous AIADMK regime, the government failed to fulfil the basic amenities of the city,” he alleged.

The Minister said nearly 85% of the land acquisition process for expansion of Coimbatore International Airport was completed. The ongoing flyover works in and around the city would be expedited.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was expected to arrive at the Coimbatore Airport at 10 a.m on Thursday, and he would proceed to Erode district to attend various events, the Minister added.

