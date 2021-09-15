Funds crunch hits museum works at Karachikorai in STR

Forest Dept. seeks additional funds from State government

The Forest Department has sought additional funds from the State government to complete the remaining works at the Tribal Eco-Cultural Village – a living museum at Karachikorai in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) here.

The Ministry of Environment and Forests, National Tiger Conservation Authority, had in 2013 declared 1.40 lakh hectare of reserved forest land in Sathyamangalam Forest Division as tiger reserve and for various eco-tourism projects including forest safari, and setting up of Bannari Tiger Awareness Centre. To educate the tourists on wildlife-compatible livelihood, it was proposed to develop a model tribal eco-cultural village.

The State government, as part of the Tamil Nadu Innovation Initiatives, sanctioned ₹ 7 crore for establishing the museum under the State Innovation Fund for 2018-19. Foundation was laid on December 8, 2018 and the works began on a 20 ha land.

The museum features model houses of different tribes, ponds, tribal musical instruments, clothing, antiques, stone and wooden products, a Sanga Ilakkiya studio, outdoor interpretation centre, indoor auditorium, open atrium, tribal shandy, tribal food court, and medicinal plant gardens. Though works were scheduled for completion by December 2019, COVID-19 pandemic delayed the works.

A year ago, 90% of the works were completed. Sources in the Forest Department said that additional funds were sought for completing the pending works.

Upon completion, the museum is expected to boost tourism at STR.