Funds crunch hits maintenance of traffic signals

City’s traffic could descend from bad to worse in the coming weeks as maintenance of traffic signals appears to have become an issue.

The maintenance became an issue after the Coimbatore Corporation removed advertisement boards at signals around a month ago, following a Madras High Court and a contempt notice from the Coimbatore Consumer Cause that followed the order. The Court had asked the Corporation to remove all advertisements in the city – those for which the permit period had ended and erected illegally. Though the Court had asked the Corporation to remove by October 2018, the Corporation removed it only in March this year after the consumer body issued contempt notice.

The Corporation removing the advertisements has resulted in the advertisement agencies that had taken the publicity rights and had erected the boards illegally no longer maintain the signals. The Corporation went in for advertisements on the signals in the first place to give the responsibility of maintaining the signals to the advertisement agencies.

It had in 2016 granted permission to five agencies to advertise on and maintain 70 signals. Of the five agencies, two agencies maintained 29 signals after obtaining the district Collector's permission for advertisements. The other three agencies that maintained 41 signals without getting the Collector's permission because of various violations.

For display of advertisements and maintenance of signals, the advertisement agencies had taken power connections in their names, though the district Road Safety Committee had specifically stated that the power connections should be in the name of either the Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner or City Police Commissioner. The agencies were also paying the power bills.

Now, with the Corporation removing the advertisements, the agencies no longer pay the power bills, and therefore, the maintenance of the signals has become an issue, says the consumer body's Secretary K. Kathirmathiyon.

It should be the Corporation that should maintain the signals because it gets 25% of the revenue that comes from the advertisement tax that the advertisers pay the district administration. The Corporation should use the 25% advertisement revenue for road safety and it has given a commitment to this effect at the Road Safety Committee meeting, he says and adds that the civic body ought to maintain the revenue under a separate accounting head.

Sources in the Corporation say that the civic body's share of advertisement tax (25%) that comes from the district administration goes into its Revenue Fund and that the civic body does not maintain a separate head.

But the Corporation had earned ₹ 13.22 lakh from the advertisement agencies that won bids for advertising on the 70 signals.

Mr. Kathirmathiyon says that if the Corporation does not pull its act together by starting to pay power charges for the signals, there is every possibility that the Tangedco will snap the lines once the connections begin to show payment default.

The Corporation should also change the power connections to the Commissioner's name and get the tariff changed from 'commercial' head to the 'public lighting' head.

Corporation Commissioner Sravan Kumar Jatavath says that the Corporation is aware of the issue, will take steps and see to it that it maintains the 70 signals in the city.