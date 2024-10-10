Funding awaited for testing strength of shutters in dams that have surpassed 50 years lifetime in Western region

Funding was awaited from the Centre for proposals to test the strength of shutters of four dams that are more than 50 years old in the Western region, under the World Bank-funded Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP).

ADVERTISEMENT

The proposals for testing the shutters in Bhavani Sagar Dam (1955), Amaravathy Dam (1958), Thirumoorthy Dam (1967) and Aliyar Dam (1969), were made by the Water Resources Department in the aftermath of one of the three shutters of the Parambikulam reservoir getting washed away during September 2022, an official source said. About six tmc water had drained out of the dam. The shutter was replaced during December that year.

Commissioned during 1967, Parambikulam Dam, constructed across the Parambikulam tributary of Chalakudi river in Palakkad district of Kerala, but operated and maintained by Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department, is integrated under Parambikulam Aliyar Project (PAP) System, which consists of seven dams. More than 4.25 lakh acres of farmlands are irrigated under the PAP.

ADVERTISEMENT

The proposals of WRD for testing shutters of the four dams in the Western region that were over 50 years old had been forwarded by the State government to the Centre for funding under the DRIP scheme executed by Ministry of Jal Shakthi, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, official sources said. For the testing of dams in Tamil Nadu, the Water Resources Department was the implementing agency, the official source said.

Earlier this year, the government had issued a GO for restoration of shutters at eight dams and reservoirs that are more than 50 years old. The government also allotted ₹50 crore for carrying out the work at eight dams including Parambikulam Dam and Amaravathy Dam in Tiruppur.

So far, normal repair works were carried out in the shutters of Amaravathy Dam at ₹30 lakh. The dam has an ayacut of 53,334 hectares spread over three districts: 23,995 in Tiruppur, 9286 in Karur and 20052 in Dindigul district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.