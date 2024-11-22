Fund sanctioned to construct new building on ‘Kuthirai Vandi Court’ campus in Coimbatore

To decongest the combined court complex in Coimbatore, the State Government has decided to shift 12 courts to a new building to be constructed at ₹54.96 crore on the premises of ‘Kuthirai Vandi Court’, also know as ‘Judka Court’.

ADVERTISEMENT

The combined court complex, located on 7.17 acres, houses 52 courts, judges rooms, public prosecutors rooms, and bar association. However, it lacks adequate space to park two-wheelers and cars of advocates and that of the litigants.

Hence the Government sanctioned funds for constructing a building on the ‘Kuthirai Vandi Court’ complex, next to the Collectorate. Leaving the old building, a new building with five floors will come up on the land. The work is expected to start in January.

Members of the Bar expressed happiness at the move to decongest the court complex and added that they have made a plea to construct a combined court complex on the prison grounds next to Semmozhi Poonga.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.