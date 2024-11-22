Fund sanctioned to construct new building on ‘Kuthirai Vandi Court’ campus in Coimbatore

To decongest the combined court complex in Coimbatore, the State Government has decided to shift 12 courts to a new building to be constructed at ₹54.96 crore on the premises of ‘Kuthirai Vandi Court’, also know as ‘Judka Court’.

The combined court complex, located on 7.17 acres, houses 52 courts, judges rooms, public prosecutors rooms, and bar association. However, it lacks adequate space to park two-wheelers and cars of advocates and that of the litigants.

Hence the Government sanctioned funds for constructing a building on the ‘Kuthirai Vandi Court’ complex, next to the Collectorate. Leaving the old building, a new building with five floors will come up on the land. The work is expected to start in January.

Members of the Bar expressed happiness at the move to decongest the court complex and added that they have made a plea to construct a combined court complex on the prison grounds next to Semmozhi Poonga.