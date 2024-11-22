 />

November 22, 2024e-Paper

Fund sanctioned to construct new building on ‘Kuthirai Vandi Court’ campus in Coimbatore

Published - November 22, 2024 08:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Work under way on ‘Kuthirai Vandi Court’ campus for a building to house 12 courts that will be shifted from the combined court complex.

Work under way on ‘Kuthirai Vandi Court’ campus for a building to house 12 courts that will be shifted from the combined court complex. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

To decongest the combined court complex in Coimbatore, the State Government has decided to shift 12 courts to a new building to be constructed at ₹54.96 crore on the premises of ‘Kuthirai Vandi Court’, also know as ‘Judka Court’.

The combined court complex, located on 7.17 acres, houses 52 courts, judges rooms, public prosecutors rooms, and bar association. However, it lacks adequate space to park two-wheelers and cars of advocates and that of the litigants.

Hence the Government sanctioned funds for constructing a building on the ‘Kuthirai Vandi Court’ complex, next to the Collectorate. Leaving the old building, a new building with five floors will come up on the land. The work is expected to start in January.

Members of the Bar expressed happiness at the move to decongest the court complex and added that they have made a plea to construct a combined court complex on the prison grounds next to Semmozhi Poonga.

Published - November 22, 2024 08:54 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.