Fund sanctioned for establishing turmeric research centre in Erode

The State government has accorded administrative approval and sanctioned ₹2 crore fund for establishing a new research centre for turmeric at Bhavanisagar in the district.

The Registrar, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore, in his letter to the State government said that though the country is one of the largest producers of turmeric in the world, import of turmeric continues for want of varieties with high curcumin content. The quality of the turmeric rhizomes and various post-harvesting processes affect the final quality of turmeric products that is used in Indian culinary and also in preparation of medicinal oils, ointments and cosmetics. Hence, to improve the quality and quantity in our own varieties and local varieties which are well suited to eco-climatic conditions in Erode, there is a need for setting up a research station, he added.

During the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department budget 2021-22, Minister for Agriculture M.R.K. Panneerselvam said that turmeric is cultivated in 20,000 hectares in the State producing 96,000 tonnes. Hence, the Minister announced the establishment of a new research centre for turmeric at Bhavanisagar on 100-acre land.

The centre would focus on collection and maintenance of turmeric germplasm and development of improved varieties of turmeric for industries purpose, strengthen research on crop improvement, management and crop protection, post-harvest and value addition in turmeric, supply quality planting materials of turmeric varieties, conduct demonstration plots for adaptive research trials in the farmers’ fields and impart hands-on training to the farmers on improved technologies in turmeric.

Major thrust areas on research are, evolving high yielding varieties with high curcumin content, evolving varieties resistant to rhizome rot and foliar diseases and research on improved scientific management practices.

The centre would have one professor of Horticulture, two assistant professors (Horticulture) and one assistant professor (Agricultural Entomology) and one assistant professor (Plant Pathology) who would be deployed from TNAU. The centre would come up on the Agricultural Research Station premises at a renovated building with all amenities.