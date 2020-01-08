Fund-raiser musical show on January 25

Coimbatore Zoological Park and Conservation Centre (CZPCC) is eyeing to raise a corpus of about ₹ 5 crore for the sustainable maintenance of its ecological initiative Nilgiri Biosphere Nature Park (NBNP) located at Thuvaipathi near Anaikatti, said its patrons here on Tuesday.

To raise the corpus, the patrons of NBNP will conduct a musical show ‘Ooh La La’ at Hindustan College Auditorium on January 25.

The musical show features singers Haricharan, Anand Aravindakshan and Shwetha Mohan, Big Boss Tamil title winner Mugen Rao as special guest and television presenter Priyanka as master of ceremonies.

Briefing about the event, S.V. Balasubramaniam, chairman of Bannari Amman Group and CZPCC, said the corpus was required for the sustainability of the 70-acre park which its patrons were aiming to develop as a replica of the richness of the flora and fauna of the Nilgiris Biosphere Reserve.

NBNP housing 450 native trees, nature trails, butterfly garden, apiary, arboretum, amphibian pond, herbal garden, trekking and tenting facilities among others hosted 20,000 visitors each in the last three to four years, he said. CZPCC vice-chairman D. Vijay Mohan, secretary G. Rangaswamy and treasurer D. Vidyaprakash also spoke.

For details about the show, contact 98943-13215, 98943-16418, 98943-16086, 98943-30871, 98942-98515.