Fund crunch hits bonus payments

COIMBATORE

01 November 2020 23:56 IST

With just two weeks for Deepavali, bonus talks are yet to start in some units and where it has commenced, there are delays in arriving at settlements.

Trade union leaders say it could be a tough year for the workers as industries are citing lack of fund flow to pay bonus even at last year’s levels.

Trade unions issue notices to industries about a month before Deepavali and talks commence after Ayudha puja. “We expect talks to pick up from Monday in the engineering units in Coimbatore district. Only one pumpset major has arrived at a settlement so far,” says V. Perumal of Coimbatore District General Engineering and Mechanical Workers’ Union (CITU).

Advertising

Advertising

“Our demand is that all workers should get bonus payments and the amount should not be less than last year,” he says. The units do cite reasons such as fund crunch. Some are saying they will pay in two instalments and some say they cannot pay the same amount as last year. A clear picture will be known only in the coming week, he says.

M. Arumugam of AITUC says the National Textile Corporation (NTC) has agreed to pay 8.33 % bonus and 50 % wages for the month of September. It has said that it will not be able to pay advance amount usually disbursed for the festival as its mills are yet to resume operations. In the private mills, the talks are yet to start, he says. The State government has not made announcements so far regarding bonus for workers of co-operative spinning mills.

The union leaders say that the bonus is for 2019-20 financial year and lockdown was implemented only from March 25. However, many units remained closed in April-May and hence, the managements say they face financial problems.

According to C. Sivakumar, president of Coimbatore and Tiruppur District Micro and Cottage Entrepreneurs Association, the micro units will pay some amount as bonus to the workers. But the amount will be paid only before the festival and it may not be the same as last year. “Since the units re-opened after the lockdown, there were delays in getting the pending payments from bigger units. Only now is the situation getting better. Though the working hours have reduced, the worker strength remains the same. The units will pay bonus to all of them,” he says.