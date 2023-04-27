Fund allocated for repairing damaged water tanks, borewells and pipelines, says Salem Mayor A. Ramachandran

April 27, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - Salem

Mayor A. Ramachandran on Thursday said that to ensure supply of water during summer ₹2 crore was allotted for carrying out repairs. He was speaking at the monthly Corporation council meeting.

Ward 44 councillor M. Imayavarman from VCK said that the Corporation has decided to hand over solid waste management to a private agency. During COVID-19, conservancy workers risked their lives and kept the city clean.

Some workers, who are receiving salary as daily wagers moved the court to regularise them. If private companies take over solid waste management, the court will dismiss their petitions.

So, the resolution to hand over works to private parties should not be passed, he said and staged a walkout.

DMK councillor S. Gunasekaran from Ward 43 urged the Corporation to give details about the shops constructed under Smart City Mission. He added that cremation chamber would be provided to burial grounds at Johnsonpet, Shevapet and Kitchipalayam.

Alleging that bill collectors are not collecting the taxes properly, AIADMK councillor (Ward 22) K.C. Selvaraj said that even in his ward, a bill collector is showing negligence in fixing land tax. Regarding the work carried out in wards, the assistant engineers concerned are not discussing it with the councillors, which is like disrespecting the elected body, Mr. Selvaraj added.

Opposition leader (AIADMK) N. Yadhavamoorthy said that while the Mayor visited wards, councillors did not receive information. Considering the summer season, the damaged water tanks and borewells should be repaired, Mr. Yadhavamoorthy added.

Later, AIADMK members staged a walkout against privatisation of solid waste management.

Replying to councillors’ grievances, the Mayor said that to repair the damaged water tanks and pipelines, the Corporation Commissioner has sanctioned around ₹2 crore. So, officials should complete the repair work soon, the Mayor added.

Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj said that for the first time in the past 17 years, staff received their salary this month.