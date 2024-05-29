GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Functioning of automatic water control system inspected

Published - May 29, 2024 06:10 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
P. Senthil Kumar (second right), Principal Secretary to Government, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, inspecting the automatic water control system installed at Ponmudi panchayat in Perundurai Panchayat Union in Erode district in Tamil Nadu.

P. Senthil Kumar (second right), Principal Secretary to Government, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, inspecting the automatic water control system installed at Ponmudi panchayat in Perundurai Panchayat Union in Erode district in Tamil Nadu. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The automatic water control system installed at Ponmudi panchayat in Perundurai Panchayat Union underwent an inspection.

Principal Secretary to Government, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, P. Senthil Kumar, accompanied by Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, inspected an overhead tank with a capacity of 20,000 litres at Sakkarai Goundenpalayam habitation.

District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) officials informed him that they have installed systems in 10 overhead tanks in nine habitations in the panchayat at a total cost of ₹15 lakh. The project, called iNeer, includes a motor that automatically switches off when the water reaches the maximum storage level in the tanks.

They also mentioned that they have created a WhatsApp group for each habitation to share the scheduled time for water distribution with the residents. Furthermore, the new system prevents water wastage and ensures equal distribution every day.

