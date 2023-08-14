Functioning of anganwadis in Krishnagiri to be reviewed

August 14, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Periodic reviews and inspections of anganwadi centres are proposed to be carried out here in the district. The move comes in the wake of a directive from the State government to the district administrations to address the functioning and efficiency of anganwadis that are central to the nutritional support of children and expectant mothers.

According to the administration, the inspections will entail ascertaining the distribution of nutrition powder, and the nutrition manual to the expectant mothers, verifying adequate stock of nutrition powder, inspection of the quality of the eggs supplied; to ensure the children are groomed well; to ensure the quality of the noon meal cooked, among others.

The inspections shall also include the review of the structure safety of the buildings, infrastructure for play and activities; sanitary conditions of the toilets and the surrounds.

Among the interventions needed will include engaging with the mothers and the local panchayats to seek inputs and convey the same to the government. Special attention shall be given to the functioning of anganwadi centers through periodic reviews and inspection.

Engaging with the nutritional gaps in some children, ascertain the details and intervene to address those gaps. The anganwadis shall also be checked for the proper functioning of the weighing scales, besides the training for the staff to measure the accurate weights of the children and mothers.

One way of assuring the nutritional growth of the children in anganwadis is to ensure that the food given are consumed in the anganwadi itself, according to the directive.

The attendance registry and the arrival of the children shall be regularly verified and tallied, according to the administration.