ADVERTISEMENT

Fulton County to have trade office at CODISSIA

Published - October 23, 2024 09:32 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA) has signed an agreement with the Board of Commissioners of the Fulton County, Atlanta, to establish a trade office for the county in Coimbatore.

According to a press release from the CODISSIA, the trade office of Fulton County in Coimbatore will support the members from both regions to enhance their business opportunities. It will assist the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Coimbatore that are interested in expanding their business into Fulton County, Georgia, as well as many businesses in and around Fulton County that are interested in partnering with the enterprises here.

M. Karthikeyan, president of the CODISSIA, said there were plans by some of the members of the association to open offices in Georgia. Fulton County is known for its industrial activity and there are several benefits and facilities available for MSMEs that want to expand their business in the U.S. by having an office in Fulton County, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US