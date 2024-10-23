GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fulton County to have trade office at CODISSIA

Published - October 23, 2024 09:32 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA) has signed an agreement with the Board of Commissioners of the Fulton County, Atlanta, to establish a trade office for the county in Coimbatore.

According to a press release from the CODISSIA, the trade office of Fulton County in Coimbatore will support the members from both regions to enhance their business opportunities. It will assist the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Coimbatore that are interested in expanding their business into Fulton County, Georgia, as well as many businesses in and around Fulton County that are interested in partnering with the enterprises here.

M. Karthikeyan, president of the CODISSIA, said there were plans by some of the members of the association to open offices in Georgia. Fulton County is known for its industrial activity and there are several benefits and facilities available for MSMEs that want to expand their business in the U.S. by having an office in Fulton County, he said.

