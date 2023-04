Full-fledged operation theatre at Masonic Medical Centre for Children in Coimbatore

April 06, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Two Lodge chapters in Coimbatore (Ledge Cheran No 395 and Lodge Siruvani No 394) and the Rotary Foundation will contribute ₹ 1.25 crore to set up a full-fledged operation theatre and intermediate care unit at Masonic Medical Centre for Children in Coimbatore, according to a press release. ADVERTISEMENT

