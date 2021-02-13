Full credit for farm loan waiver goes to Stalin: Raja

The full credit for the State Government’s farm loan waiver went to DMK president M.K. Stalin, said the party deputy general secretary and the Nilgiris MP A. Raja at a party event here on Saturday.
“The Chief Minister who had categorically told the Madras High Court a few months ago that farm loan waiver was not feasible had now announced the waiver, which was after Mr. Stalin made the announcement that if the DMK were to return to power, it would waive of farm loans. Therefore, the full credit goes to the DMK president.”
Mr. Raja also said that the timing of the waiver only went onto show that it was an election announcement and that the Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami acted only on Mr. Stalin’s advice and pointed out to the 7.5% reservation for government school students in medical seats to underscore his argument.
The Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari agreeing to the projects to improve the Sathyamangalam Road, Coimbatore eastern bypass road project, Coimbatore-Karur road project and a few more was based on his demand.
On the 2021-22 Union Budget, Mr. Raja said though there was not much in it for the State the way the AIADMK government welcomed the budget and the Chief Minister spoke about it only demonstrated how enslaved the party was to the BJP.
