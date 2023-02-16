Fulfilling the people’s needs is the prime objective, Stalin tells officials in Salem district

February 16, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Salem

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin concluded his two-day visit to Salem as part of the Chief Minister on Field Visit programme on Thursday.

On the second day of his visit, he conducted a review meeting at the Salem Collectorate with Collectors from Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri and the heads of various government departments.

Speaking to officials, Mr. Stalin said fulfilling the people’s needs was the prime objective. Believing that the government would address their grievances, people submit their petitions. Officials should not regard that as ordinary paper, but rather as the future of the individual concerned, he said.

“Considering this, we created the Mudhalvarin Mugavari Department. The Collectors and Revenue Department must ensure the speedy transfer of pattas because delaying essential government services will not earn the people’s goodwill. So, the officials must work cautiously and quickly,” the Chief Minister added.

He said people considered the officials as the face of the government in the districts. “Our government’s important target is to increase farmers’ income. Thus, give preference to the implementation of schemes related to agriculture,” Mr. Stalin added.

Instructing officials to prioritise providing basic amenities in urban areas, Mr. Stalin said Salem and Hosur Corporations were growing fast. Importance should be given to waste management and repair of damaged roads, and the highest preference should be given to implementing welfare schemes for Adi Dravidar, tribal and marginalised peoples. Housing facilities, entrepreneur schemes, educational assistance and schools and college hostels should be provided to them, and they should be monitored.

Officials should investigate and address criticisms of government schemes that appear in the media. After resolving the issues, they should inform the media concerned and have the response published. Officials should be patient and polite to people approaching government offices, the Chief Minister added.

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Ministers K.N. Nehru, M.R.K. Panneerselvam, Udhayanidhi Stalin, R. Gandhi and M. Mathiventhan, Additional Chief Secretaries S.K. Prabakar, Sandeep Saxena, Shiv Das Meena and Kumar Jayant, Principal Secretary for Special Programme Implementation Department T. Udhayachandran, Collectors S. Karmegam (Salem), Shreya P. Singh (Namakkal), K. Santhi (Dharmapuri) and Deepak Jacob (Krishnagiri) and other officials participated in the meeting.