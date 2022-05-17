Fuel station worker killed in wall collapse in Coimbatore

An employee of a fuel station near Sulur in Coimbatore was killed after a portion of a wall collapsed on Tuesday.

While S. Siva (19), a native of V Malampatti village in Sivaganga district, was killed in the wall collapse, another youth escaped with injuries.

The police said that the fuel station was run by K. Sakthivel, a resident of Pappampatti near Sulur, on Pappampatti - Chettipalayam road. The fuel station also houses an office room, an ATM booth and a small room. A partition wall constructed between the ATM booth and the small room collapsed on Tuesday afternoon. The partition wall was reportedly built without proper foundation six years ago. Sakthivel, according to the police, employed four workers on Tuesday to fix a window on the partition wall. As the workers drilled the wall using a power tool, it collapsed. Siva and one of the workers, namely Gopalsamy, who were standing near the wall were trapped under the debris. The police said that Siva was dead when others pulled him out of the debris. Gopalsamy’s right leg was fractured and he was admitted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. A case has been registered in connection with the accident. The police said that Sakthivel is Sulur south union deputy secretary of AIADMK’s Amma Peravai.