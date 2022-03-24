Fuel price hike was put on wait for the Assembly elections to conclude, says Mutharasan

Centre should immediately reverse the price hike, urges the CPI leader

Centre should immediately reverse the price hike, urges the CPI leader

The Union government had strategically waited for the 5 State assembly elections to conclude to raise the fuel prices, said R. Mutharasan, State secretary, Communist Party of India, here on Thursday.

Speaking to the media in Dharmapuri, Mr. Mutharasan said, in the last two days, the price of petrol was hiked by ₹1.80 per litre. The hike in fuel prices would have an impact on the prices of essential commodities putting a strain on the people. Therefore, the Union government should reverse the price hike immediately, Mr. Mutharasan demanded.

Lauding Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s statement on the sexual assault of a Dalit woman in Virudhunagar and transferring the case to CB-CID, Mr. Mutharasan said the party would hold a demonstration on March 27 condemning the brutal rape. Similarly, this government should also bring in a separate legislation to deal with ‘honour’ killings , a long-standing demand of activists and Left parties, the CPI leader said.

Touching upon other issues, he said the Union government and the State government should help Indian students who returned from Ukraine to pursue medical courses here in the country. On the Mekedatu dam across Cauvery, the Union government was acting in a partisan manner favouring the Karnataka government, he alleged.