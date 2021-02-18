Coimbatore

Fuel price hike: lorry owners to go on strike on Feb. 26

Lorry owners have decided to go on a one-day token strike on February 26 condemning hike in fuel prices.

General Secretary of South Zone Motor Transporters’ Welfare Association G.R. Shanmughappa told reporters here that the government should call them for talks to find a solution to the issue. The lorry owners said that they have been severely affected due to the hike in prices.

The lorry owners also demanded that the government should remove tolls operating beyond the contract period. Mr. Shanmughappa said that over 20 lakh trucks would keep off roads as part of the strike.

