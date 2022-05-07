FSSAI seizes over two tonnes of artificially ripened mangoes in Tiruppur

The FSSAI officials with the artificially ripened mangoes seized at one of the godowns on KSC School Road in Tiruppur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Officials from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Saturday seized artificially ripened mangoes weighing over two tonnes in Tiruppur.

Led by Designated Officer B. Vijayalalithambigai, the team of six Food Safety Officers inspected the godowns and shops on K.S.C. School Road in Renganathapuram around 4.30 a.m. and seized crates of mangoes that were artificially ripened through direct contact of ethylene gas.

She said of the 18 godowns and shops that were inspected, six had these artificially ripened mangoes weighing around 2,250 kg and worth nearly ₹1.5 lakh that were seized. By noon, the seized fruits were destroyed at a compost yard in Mudalipalayam.

“Consuming mangoes that were artificially ripened through direct contact of ethylene gas can cause stomach pain and throat irritation and could even cause cancer in the long run,” Dr. Vijayalalithambigai warned. The outlets had placed sachets of ripening powders inside the mango crates that would emit ethylene gas to ripen the fruits, she added. While FSSAI permitted the use of ethylene gas for artificial ripening, it should be used in adherence to the standard operating procedure, the Designated Officer said.

The public shall identify such artificially ripened mangoes based on patches of green colour on the skin and a decrease in sweetness and succulence when compared to the naturally ripened mangoes, Ms. Vijayalalithambigai said. As the mango season had started, she noted that the FSSAI would continue such surprise inspections across Tiruppur district and the public shall communicate any grievances through WhatsApp at 94440 42322.