FSSAI seizes artificially ripened bananas

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) seized one tonne of artificially ripened bananas and plantains from a market in Tiruppur on Sunday.

According to FSSAI officials, a trader had used ripening agent ethephon on the bananas and plantains kept for sale. The stock of artificially ripened bananas and plantains were seized from a market at Thennampalayam.

A team of food safety officials headed by B. Vijayalalithambigai, Designated Officer of FSSAI in Tiruppur, conducted a surprise check in the fruit market around 5 a.m.

The officials inspected several fruit stalls and found that the stock of one tonne of bananas and plantains at one shop was artificially ripened using ethephon. They also found a bottle of ethephon and diluted solution from the shop.

“The trader admitted of spraying ethephon on the fruits by diluting seven ml of the solution in five litres of water. The stock of bananas was shifted from the market and destroyed,” said Dr. Vijayalalithambigai.

Food safety officials carried out the surprise check in the fruit market based on instructions from the District Collector after two tonnes of bananas ripened using ethephon was seized from Koyembedu wholesale market last month.

Helpline

WhatsApp helpline of FSSAI can be reached at 94440-42322 to share food safety related grievances.