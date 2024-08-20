ADVERTISEMENT

FSSAI seizes over 80 litres of expired soft drinks in Coimbatore; serves notice on 23 shop owners

Published - August 20, 2024 06:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A food safety officer checks the expiry date of soft drink bottles during surprise raids held across Coimbatore district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Tuesday seized 89.3 litres of soft drinks past expiry dates, in surprise checks carried out across Coimbatore district.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 19 Food Safety Officers carried out the searches at 213 retail outlets, 22 manufacturing units and 18 warehouses of wholesale dealers in the district. Expired soft drinks were found in 23 places and notices were served on the shop owners. The expired beverages were destroyed.

FSSAI’s Designated Officer for Coimbatore K. Tamilselvan supervised the surprise checks that were held at Gandhipuram, VOC Park, Gandhi Park, R.S. Puram, Peelamedu, airport junction, Singanallur, Ganapathy, Saibaba Colony, Saravanampatty, Vadavalli, Town Hall, Ramanathapuram, Ukkadam, Sundarapuram, Kuniyamuthur, Kinathukadavu, Thondamuthur, Madukkarai, Pollachi, Valparai, Mettupalayam, Annur, Thudiyalur and Periyanaickenpalayam.

FSSAI officials collected 15 samples for laboratory analysis. They also imposed a fine of ₹ 2,000 on a shop owner for using banned single use plastic carry bags.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US