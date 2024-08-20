The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Tuesday seized 89.3 litres of soft drinks past expiry dates, in surprise checks carried out across Coimbatore district.

A total of 19 Food Safety Officers carried out the searches at 213 retail outlets, 22 manufacturing units and 18 warehouses of wholesale dealers in the district. Expired soft drinks were found in 23 places and notices were served on the shop owners. The expired beverages were destroyed.

FSSAI’s Designated Officer for Coimbatore K. Tamilselvan supervised the surprise checks that were held at Gandhipuram, VOC Park, Gandhi Park, R.S. Puram, Peelamedu, airport junction, Singanallur, Ganapathy, Saibaba Colony, Saravanampatty, Vadavalli, Town Hall, Ramanathapuram, Ukkadam, Sundarapuram, Kuniyamuthur, Kinathukadavu, Thondamuthur, Madukkarai, Pollachi, Valparai, Mettupalayam, Annur, Thudiyalur and Periyanaickenpalayam.

FSSAI officials collected 15 samples for laboratory analysis. They also imposed a fine of ₹ 2,000 on a shop owner for using banned single use plastic carry bags.