GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

FSSAI seizes over 80 litres of expired soft drinks in Coimbatore; serves notice on 23 shop owners

Published - August 20, 2024 06:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
A food safety officer checks the expiry date of soft drink bottles during surprise raids held across Coimbatore district on Tuesday.

A food safety officer checks the expiry date of soft drink bottles during surprise raids held across Coimbatore district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Tuesday seized 89.3 litres of soft drinks past expiry dates, in surprise checks carried out across Coimbatore district.

A total of 19 Food Safety Officers carried out the searches at 213 retail outlets, 22 manufacturing units and 18 warehouses of wholesale dealers in the district. Expired soft drinks were found in 23 places and notices were served on the shop owners. The expired beverages were destroyed.

FSSAI’s Designated Officer for Coimbatore K. Tamilselvan supervised the surprise checks that were held at Gandhipuram, VOC Park, Gandhi Park, R.S. Puram, Peelamedu, airport junction, Singanallur, Ganapathy, Saibaba Colony, Saravanampatty, Vadavalli, Town Hall, Ramanathapuram, Ukkadam, Sundarapuram, Kuniyamuthur, Kinathukadavu, Thondamuthur, Madukkarai, Pollachi, Valparai, Mettupalayam, Annur, Thudiyalur and Periyanaickenpalayam.

FSSAI officials collected 15 samples for laboratory analysis. They also imposed a fine of ₹ 2,000 on a shop owner for using banned single use plastic carry bags.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / food safety

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.