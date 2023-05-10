FSSAI seizes 25 tonnes of artificially ripened mangoes, sweet limes in Coimbatore

May 10, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Wednesday seized a total of 25 tonnes of mangoes and sweet limes (mosambi) from fruit stalls in Coimbatore after they were found being ripened using ethylene sachets in an unapproved way. The seized fruits were worth around ₹12.56 lakh.

Based on instructions from District Collector Krathi Kumar Pati, the FSSAI constituted eight teams comprising 16 food safety officials for surprise check at fruit stalls and warehouses in Coimbatore.

The teams inspected a total of 45 fruit stalls and godowns at Vysial Street, Big Bazaar Street, Karuppanna Gounder Street, Muthu Vinayagar Kovil Street, Pavalam Street-I and II, Dharmaraja Kovil Street and Kempatty Colony Street.

The food safety officials found that ethylene sachets, one of the ripening agents, were being used in an unapproved way for ripening mangoes and sweet limes in 16 shops. It was found that ethylene sachets were placed in trays, making direct contact with mangoes and sweet limes.

As per norms, such ripening agents should be used in chambers meant for the purpose, without making direct contact with fruits, said K. Tamilselvan, Designated Officer of the FSSAI in Coimbatore.

Food safety officials seized 22,618 kg of mangoes and 2,510 kg of sweet lime, totalling 25 tonnes. The seized fruits were taken to the Coimbatore Corporation’s manoeuvre-production unit at Vellalore dump yard where they were used for making compost.

According to the FSSAI, notices were served on the shops. Public can report food safety-related grievances to the number 94440 42322.