FSSAI seizes 175 kg stale fish in Palladam

Officials from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Tuesday seized stale fish weighing nearly 175 kg from roadside stalls in and around Palladam in Tiruppur district.

Designated Officer B. Vijayalalithambigai said in a release that a team of food safety officers, led by her, conducted surprise inspections in seven roadside stalls within Palladam municipal limits and Pongalur taluk. These include stalls that sell fried fish in the evenings and those that sell raw fish.

The FSSAI officials seized from two of these stalls stale fish that were found to be unfit for consumption, which weighed around 175 kg in total and was worth ₹45,000, Dr. Vijayalalithambigai said. These stalls were served notices as per provisions in the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Raw fish should be stored with crushed ice and must not be refrigerated for extended periods of time. All stalls must produce the vouchers for purchase of fish when asked by FSSAI officials and proper hygiene must be maintained by all workers, the release said. The public shall communicate their grievances to FSSAI via WhatsApp at 94440 42322.