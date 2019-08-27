Coimbatore

FSSAI seizes 1,500 litres of edible oil on suspicion of adulteration

Officials of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India seizing oil tins from a warehouse near Annur in Coimbatore on Monday.

Oil samples lifted for laboratory test; warehouse near Annur sealed

Officials of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) seized nearly 1,500 litres of unlabelled cooking oil from a warehouse near Annur in Coimbatore, on suspicion of adulteration.

K. Tamilselvan, Designated Officer of FSSAI in Coimbatore, said that the oil tins were found stocked in a warehouse belonging to a resident of Kariyagoundanur near Annur.

Food Safety officers conducted a surprise raid at the warehouse based on specific information on Monday afternoon and found that a father-son duo was selling groundnut oil, coconut oil and sunflower oil after adding refined palm olein.

“We have lifted samples of the oils, which will be tested in a Government food laboratory. Further action will be taken based on the test results,” said Dr. Tamilselvan.

According to the official, the duo bought edible oils such as groundnut oil, coconut oil and sunflower oil from wholesale markets and mixed ‘super olein’, a doubled refined olein made out of fractionation of the standard olein.

“They were mixing super olein, which costs around ₹ 70 per litre, with groundnut oil and selling the same for price ranging from ₹ 240 to ₹280 per litre. They have been selling the oil in Annur, Mettupalayam, Sirumugai and Periyanaickenpalayam for the last four years. They had not obtained licence from FSSAI and the oil tins were unlabelled,” he added.

The warehouse was sealed following the raid.

