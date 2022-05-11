FSSAI seizes 14.7 tonnes of artificially ripened fruits in Coimbatore

Officials of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India during the raids carried out in fruit stalls in Coimbatore on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) seized and destroyed 14.7 tonnes of artificially ripened fruits in surprise checks carried out in fruit stalls in Coimbatore on Wednesday. The fruits, mango and sweet-lime (mosambi), were seized after they were found to have been ripened using ethylene sachets in an unapproved way.

Six teams of the FSSAI led by designated officer K. Tamilselvan searched fruit stalls in the city based on instructions from District Collector G.S. Sameeran.

A release sent by the district administration said that the teams inspected 45 fruit stalls at Vysial Street, Big Bazaar Street, Karuppagounder Street and Pavala Street I and II.

A total of 12.35 tonnes of mango and 2.35 tonnes of sweet-lime were seized in the surprise checks. The seized fruits worth around ₹8.10 lakh were taken to the compost yard of the Corporation where they were destroyed. The FSSAI has served notice on 12 traders in connection with the seizure of artificially ripened fruits.

Dr. Tamilselvan said that ethylene sachets were found in trays and they were in contact with the fruits. The ripening agent should not be in direct contact with the fruit. It is allowed to be used in chambers designed for the purpose where fruits do not come in contact with the ripening agent, he said.

The release said that consumption of artificially ripened fruits could cause gastrointestinal problems, diarrhoea, vomiting, nausea and skin allergy.

The district administration said that the FSSAI will conduct such checks across the district to check artificial ripening of fruits. Public can report grievances or specific information to the FSSAI through the WhatsApp helpline at 94440-42322.