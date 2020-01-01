FSSAI seizes 130 kg of banned tobacco products

Officials from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and the police seized banned tobacco products weighing 130 kg from two shops in Puliakulam here on Tuesday. A team of food safety officials led by FSSAI Designated Officer K. Tamilselvan conducted a surprise drive based on a tip-off regarding illegal sale of tobacco products.

Dr. Tamilselvan said the bulk of the banned tobacco products was seized from the two shops. “The rest was kept in the houses of workers of the shops,” he said. The tobacco products were allegedly hoarded in small quantities inside the houses of the workers, he said.

The value of the total seized tobacco products was ₹ 1.6 lakh. Officers from Ramanathapuram police station including Inspector Murugesan were present with the FSSAI officials during the raid. Following the seizure, samples of the tobacco products were sent for analysis.

Based on the report, further legal action would be initiated against the shop owners, Dr. Tamilselvan said. “We have seized nearly 10 tonnes of banned tobacco products this year,” he said.

The WhatsApp helpline of FSSAI can be reached at 94440 42322 to inform sale of illegal tobacco products.