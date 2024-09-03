FSSAI seizes 103 kg of stale, rotten fish from Coimbatore markets

Officials of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) seized 103.5 kg of stale and rotten fish from wholesale and retail markers in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

Six teams, comprising a total of 12 officials from the FSSAI and the Fisheries Department, carried out raids at the wholesale fish market at Lorry Pettai near Ukkadam and the retail fish market on Ukkadam – Perur bypass.

The teams covered 35 wholesale fish stalls and 16 retail outlets in the surprise check from 5.30 a.m. to 9.30 a.m.

Five wholesale stalls were found selling stale and rotten fish and officials seized a total of 65 kg of fish from them. A total of 38.05 kg of stale and rotten fish were seized from four retail shops during the searches. The 103.5 kg fish seized from the stalls, valued around ₹50,000, were destroyed.

FSSAI officials said that notices were served on the nine shops, which were found selling old and rotten fish, for violation under Section 55 (penalty for failure to comply with the directions of food safety officer) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

According to District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, similar surprise checks would be carried out in other parts of the district, and stringent action would be initiated against people selling stale or rotten fish.

Customers can report grievances to the FSSAI through the WhatsApp helpline at 94440-42322, or through the TN Foodsafety Consumer App.