FSSAI seals tea stall that sold banned tobacco products in Coimbatore

Updated - July 10, 2024 07:37 pm IST

Published - July 10, 2024 07:11 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Police personnel and a food safety officer with the banned tobacco products seized from a tea stall at Gandhipuram in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

Police personnel and a food safety officer with the banned tobacco products seized from a tea stall at Gandhipuram in Coimbatore on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPL

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Wednesday sealed a tea stall at Gandhipuram in Coimbatore after its owner was found selling tobacco products that are banned in Tamil Nadu.

The sale of contraband items came to light when a police team from Kattoor station headed by inspector A. Dowlathnisha and Food Safety Officer S. Ramachandran carried out surprise checks in shops at Gandhipuram.

‘Project Zero Drugs in Schools’ to curb use of banned tobacco products, drugs among students in Coimbatore

They found 89.7 kg of banned tobacco products of five brands stored at Hinglaj tea stall run by M. Dinesh Kumar, who is from Rajasthan, at the 8th street on Cross Cut Road. The shop sold banned tobacco products, mainly targeting migrant workers.

The FSSAI imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on Dinesh Kumar, besides sealing the tea stall and a room attached to it.

K. Tamilselvan, designated officer of FSSAI in Coimbatore, said shops that are found selling prohibited tobacco products will be sealed for 15 days for the first offence. A fine of ₹50,000 and sealing of the shop for one month will apply to a second time offender. A third time offender will be slapped with a fine of ₹1 lakh. The FSSAI will seal the shop involved in a third offence for three months and suspend the food safety licence of the shop owner.

25 kg banned tobacco products seized from train passengers in Coimbatore

Ms. Dowlathnisha said the police, along with the FSSAI, will continue surprise checks in shops in the Gandhipuram area in the coming days.

