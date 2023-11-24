FSSAI, police seize 87.5 kg of gutkha from 108 shops in Coimbatore

November 24, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A total of 87.5 kg of banned tobacco products worth ₹87,500 were seized from 108 shops in the district in joint inspections carried out by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and the police from October 1 to November 23.

Of the 108 shops that were found to have been selling banned tobacco products, 106 traders were first- time offenders. The FSSAI served notices on them besides slapping a fine of ₹5,000 each.

One trader was caught selling the contraband for the second time, for which a fine of ₹10,000 was imposed on him. The FSSAI suspended the licence and sealed another shop after the trader was caught selling gutkha for a third time. A fine of ₹25,000 was imposed on the trader, said a release.