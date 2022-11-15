FSSAI organises seminar on food fortification in Coimbatore

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Monday organised a seminar for food business operators (FBOs), anganwadi workers and other stakeholders to create awareness on food fortification.
The main focus of the programme held under phase 2 of the ‘Eat Right Challenge’ was to create awareness among the stakeholders on the importance of food fortification in countering anaemia and deficiency of micronutrients among the population.
The seminar led by FSSAI designated officer K. Tamilselvan explained various aspects of food fortification to FBOs, anganwadi workers, representatives from rice mills, producers of milk, edible oil and atta.
Fortification of five products, namely rice, milk, salt, atta and edible oil, were explained to participants at the programme and trainers demonstrated fortification of milk.
According to the FSSAI, food fortification was scaled up in the country as a measure to address anaemia and deficiency of micronutrients among the population. The Union government has given approval for the fortification of staples such as rice, milk, salt, atta and edible oil, said a release.
Integrated Child Development Scheme workers who attended the seminar exhibited 10 millet-based preparations.
