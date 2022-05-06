FSSAI officials inspect shawarma outlets, destroy meat in districts

FSSAI officials led by Designated Officer K. Tamilselvan conducting an inspection at a shawarma outlet near V.O.C. Park in the city on Thursday.

Following the recent death of a 16-year-old girl and the hospitalisation of over 30 people in Kerala's Kasaragod district due to food poisoning after consuming shawarma, officials from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) destroyed chicken that was found unfit for consumption at shawarma outlets in Coimbatore and Tiruppur cities on Thursday.

In Coimbatore, FSSAI Designated Officer K. Tamilselvan ordered the formation of four teams to conduct surprise inspections in shawarma outlets at Podanur, Sundarapuram, Kuniamuthur, Gandhipuram, Peelamedu, Saravanampatti, Singanallur and Ondipudur on Thursday.

Following the inspections, the teams seized 57.45 kg of chicken that was found unfit for consumption from 73 outlets and destroyed them, a release said. The officials issued notices to 35 outlets and lifted samples from three outlets for laboratory analysis.

A total of 50 shawarma outlets were inspected in Tiruppur on Thursday. These were located on Palladam Road, Dharapuram Road, Tiruppur-Avinashi Road and near bus terminuses, where an FSSAI team led by Designated Officer B. Vijayalalithambigai conducted the surprise inspections.

The officials seized and destroyed chicken weighing around 4.5 kg and served notices to six outlets selling shawarma, according to the release.

The officials in Coimbatore and Tiruppur provided instructions to the shopowners on the proper methods of cooking, storing and serving shawarma to the customers, the release added. Customers may contact the FSSAI through WhatsApp at 94440 42322 regarding any complaints or grievances regarding any lack of hygiene at shawarma outlets.