FSSAI officials conduct checks at fish stalls in Coimbatore
Food Safety officials on Friday conducted surprise checks at 15 shops in the wholesale fish market in Ukkadam lorry pet here.
The drive was organised based on the directions from District Collector G.S. Sameeran and Deignated Food Safety Officer K. Tamil Selvan. The officials made use of fish rapit test kit and lifted samples.
During the inspections, the teams found 26 kg rotten fish in two shops. Notices were served on the shops under Section 55 of Food Safety Act. Such inspections would be held every weekend, the officials said.
