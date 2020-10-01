FSSAI issues instructions to sweet manufacturers on milk-based products

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has instructed manufacturers of milk-based sweets to follow good practices while making and selling the products.

K. Tamilselvan, Designated Officer of FSSAI for Coimbatore district, said the instructions to sweet manufacturers on the making of milk-based products were issued after noticing various violations.

The violations included non-compliance to packaging and label norms, use of colourants beyond the permissible limit, use of reheated oil, vanaspati and ghee among others.

The food regulatory body also noticed that sweet manufacturers were lacking awareness and skill training in the making and sale of milk-based sweets, said the official.

The FSSAI instructed the manufacturers to strictly follow label norms which mandated to mention details such as manufacturing date, expiry date or use by date.

Dr. Tamilselvan added that the Food Safety Training and Certification programme of the FSSAI would improve the skills of workers who were into sweet manufacturing and several programmes were planned in this direction in Coimbatore district.