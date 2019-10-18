FSSAI issues guidelines to Coimbatore sweet manufacturers ahead of Deepavali

Ahead of Deepavali, officials from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) issued guidelines to sweet manufacturers at a meeting held at the District Collectorate here on Friday.

B. Vijayalalithambigai, Designated Officer for FSSAI Tiruppur, presided over the meeting. Nearly 75 sweet manufacturers from Palladam, Pongalur, Kangayam, Vellakoil, Udumalpet, Dharapuram and Avinashi participated in the meeting.

Interacting with the sweet manufacturers and testing food samples during the meeting, Ms. Vijayalalithambigai gave them the 10-point guidelines signed by her and District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan.

The guidelines included displaying the details of ghee and oil used for the preparation of sweets, usage of food grade packaging materials, to not mix milk sweets and other sweets in assorted gift packs, and displaying of ingredients and presence of allergens on the box.

Specific instructions to sweet makers included wearing gloves, head cover and aprons during preparation, possession of credible medical certificates to deem the fitness of the sweet maker, and possession of water analysis report to assess the quality of water used for the preparation, Ms. Vijayalalithambigai said.