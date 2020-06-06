FSSAI issues advisory for hotels, restaurants

Coimbatore

06 June 2020 22:45 IST

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued advisory for hotels and restaurants in view of the Central Government relaxation that they could be opened from Monday.

District Collector K. Rajamani and FSSAI designated officer K. Tamilselvan held a meeting with representatives of hoteliers’ association on Saturday and issued advisories.

Instructions included reduction of seating capacity to 50 % of the existing capacity to enable adequate spacing for physical distancing, compliance of mask for employees, frequent cleaning of restrooms, minimal occupancy of customers in elevators, promotion of digital payment modes, use thermal screening of food delivery agents and promotion of parcel service to reduce crowding of customers.

Hotels and restaurants were also advised to avoid parties and gatherings.