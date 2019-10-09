FSSAI inspects bakeries based on WhatsApp complaint

Based on a complaint received on WhatsApp, officials from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) inspected food business operators on Dharapuram – Dindigul bypass road.

B. Vijayalalithambigai, Designated Officer, FSSAI (Tiruppur), who led the inspection, said on Tuesday that she received the complaint on WhatsApp in the afternoon.

“We reached the spot within three hours of receiving the complaint,” she said. FSSAI receives more complaints after the introduction of WhatsApp complaints, according to the Designated Officer.

The FSSAI officials issued an improvement notice to a roadside restaurant and seized around eight kg of old newspapers from many bakeries, which were used to serve fried food.

“We instructed them to use banana leaves instead of newspapers,” Ms. Vijayalalithambigai said.

Some of the food business operators were instructed to place the food items inside glass boxes, she added.

Anyone can contact the FSSAI officials through WhatsApp at 94440 42322, Ms. Vijayalalithambigai said. “Action will be taken within 24 hours and the complainant’s identity will be kept confidential,” she said.