FSSAI destroys over 400 kg expired food items in Coimbatore

Officials from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) destroyed expired packaged food items weighing 423.4 kg during a recent three-day inspection at commercial outlets across the district.

A release from the district administration said that the surprise inspection was conducted between March 16 and 18 at commercial outlets such as supermarkets, malls, departmental stores and grocery shops to check for adulterated and expired food products. Out of the 272 outlets inspected, the 423.4 kg expired food items were seized from 69 outlets and its total worth was ₹ 48,175.

The FSSAI officials served notices on 41 outlets under sections 55 (Penalty for failure to comply with the directions of the Food Safety Officer) and 63 (Punishment for carrying out a business without licence) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and samples were collected from four departmental stores for laboratory testing, the release said.

Led by FSSAI's Designated Officer (Coimbatore) K. Tamilselvan, seven teams of Food Safety Officers were involved in the surprise inspection. The areas covered include several locations within the city limits along with Sulur, Madukkarai, Kinathukadavu, Pollachi, Mettupalayam, Annur and Thudiyalur. During the inspections, the officials also seized banned plastic products and levied a fine of ₹ 30,000 on 15 commercial outlets, according to the release.