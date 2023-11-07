HamberMenu
FSSAI destroys half tonne sweets for excessive use of colourants during Deepavali special drive in Coimbatore

November 07, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
FSSAI officials destroying substandard sweets during a special drive in Coimbatore district.

FSSAI officials destroying substandard sweets during a special drive in Coimbatore district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) seized and destroyed 501.3 kg of sweets, which were made with artificial colourants beyond the permissible limit, during a special drive conducted ahead of Deepavali in Coimbatore district.

The half-tonne sweets were confiscated during inspections carried out by nine separate teams of the FSSAI in 104 places, including manufacturers, wholesale dealers, those who manufacture only during festival seasons and retailers, from November 1 to 6.

According to the food regulator, indiscriminate use of artificial colouring agents was the main problem found with the seized sweets, which were worth about ₹ 1.10 lakh. The varieties included laddoo and jalebi. Seven samples collected from the seized sweets were sent to a government laboratory for examination.

ALSO READ
Coimbatore district administration, FSSAI give instructions to sweet makers ahead of festival season

Notices were served on 45 traders for violation under Section 55 (penalty for failure to comply with the directions of food safety officer) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

During the six-day special drive covering Coimbatore city and rural areas, the FSSAI found one sweet manufacturing unit operating in unhygienic conditions. The manufacturer was instructed to shut the unit and rectify anomalies. The FSSAI will inspect the unit again.

The FSSAI imposed a fine of ₹2,000 each on seven shops after they were found using banned plastic carry bags for delivering sweets to customers. During the special drive, the FSSAI teams, along with the police, found 16 traders selling banned tobacco products. They were slapped with a fine of ₹ 5,000 each.

According to the FSSAI, surprise checks will continue in sweet shops and manufacturing units in the coming days till Deepavali. Customers can report grievances to the FSSAI through the WhatsApp helpline at 94440-42322 or through the TN Foodsafety Consumer App.

