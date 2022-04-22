FSSAI cracks down on ‘syringe chocolates’ in Tiruppur

Officials from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Thursday seized chocolates that were filled in toy syringes that were sold in a few shops on the outskirts of Tiruppur city.

According to Designated Officer (Tiruppur) B. Vijayalalithambigai, the FSSAI team began searches in various kiosks and grocery shops across the city following media reports regarding the alleged lack of safety of these ‘syringe chocolates’ and seized a few units from shops in Velampalayam. Based on a tip-off, the team visited a building in Aranmanai Pudur on Dharapuram Road in Tiruppur on Thursday.

A Dindigul native, who was staying in the room, allegedly sold the chocolates to the shops. The FSSAI team seized 34 jars, each containing 30 units, from a room in the building. Dr. Vijayalalithambigai said samples from these were collected for laboratory analysis and further action would be initiated based on these reports.

The jars were not labelled properly and did not contain the full address of the manufacturer, according to a food safety officer who was part of the team. These were toy syringes in which the liquid chocolate was filled in the barrels and the plungers were multicoloured, he said, denying rumours that empty medical syringes were used.